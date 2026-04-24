West Delhi water supply break Friday April 24 3pm-8pm

Crews upgrading pipelines near DDA park

This is all because crews are upgrading old pipelines near DDA Park, Kali Basti. The work should make your water supply more reliable down the line.

Water should be back after 8pm unless there are surprises.

If you run out or have an emergency, tanker services are just a call away at 011-23938495 or the toll-free number 18001217744.