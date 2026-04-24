West Delhi water supply break Friday April 24 3pm-8pm
India
If you're in West Delhi, expect a water supply break on Friday, April 24, from 3pm to 8pm
Areas like Dwarka, Uttam Nagar, and Janakpuri will be affected, so it's a good idea to fill up bottles and buckets ahead of time and go easy on water use during those hours.
Crews upgrading pipelines near DDA park
This is all because crews are upgrading old pipelines near DDA Park, Kali Basti. The work should make your water supply more reliable down the line.
Water should be back after 8pm unless there are surprises.
If you run out or have an emergency, tanker services are just a call away at 011-23938495 or the toll-free number 18001217744.