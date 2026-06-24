West Kolkata's Taratala warehouse collapses, several workers trapped, rescue ongoing
India
An under-construction warehouse in Taratala, West Kolkata, collapsed Wednesday afternoon, leaving several workers trapped.
Rescue teams, including police, disaster management, and fire services, are working nonstop to pull people out of the debris.
At Taratala, 4 rescued, helplines active
Four people have been rescued so far. Cranes and heavy machinery are being used to clear the site, but officials say more may still be trapped.
If you need updates or help, emergency helplines have been set up: 1070, 8697981070, 033-22143526, or 22535185.