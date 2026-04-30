Western disturbance brings rain and cooler days to northwest India

Southwest monsoon could arrive on time

Bengaluru just got drenched with 11cm of rain thanks to a wind discontinuity. Low-pressure troughs are also stirring up wet weather in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

Meanwhile, with Australia's wet season wrapping up around its usual time (already 680mm by April 20), the southwest monsoon could hit Maldives, Sri Lanka, and India on time, so keep your umbrellas handy!

Another western disturbance is set to impact the northwest hills from Saturday (i.e., in April 2026).