Western disturbance brings rain and cooler days to northwest India
A fresh western disturbance is shaking up the weather across northwest India, leading to cooler days and plenty of rain.
According to the IMD, this system has created a cyclonic circulation over northern Pakistan and Kashmir, which means Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh can expect showers and thunderstorms.
Southwest monsoon could arrive on time
Bengaluru just got drenched with 11cm of rain thanks to a wind discontinuity. Low-pressure troughs are also stirring up wet weather in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.
Meanwhile, with Australia's wet season wrapping up around its usual time (already 680mm by April 20), the southwest monsoon could hit Maldives, Sri Lanka, and India on time, so keep your umbrellas handy!
Another western disturbance is set to impact the northwest hills from Saturday (i.e., in April 2026).