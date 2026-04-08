Western disturbance brings rain and snow across Jammu and Kashmir India Apr 08, 2026

Jammu and Kashmir is expected to be affected by a big western disturbance, bringing intermittent light to moderate rain and even some snow since Tuesday night.

The weather office says this will last till Wednesday evening, with chances of thunderstorms, hailstorms, and strong winds.

Some areas, like Poonch, Rajouri, and Jammu, are expected to be among the most affected, with heavy showers may trigger flash floods or landslides.