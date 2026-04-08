Western disturbance brings rain and snow across Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir is expected to be affected by a big western disturbance, bringing intermittent light to moderate rain and even some snow since Tuesday night.
The weather office says this will last till Wednesday evening, with chances of thunderstorms, hailstorms, and strong winds.
Some areas, like Poonch, Rajouri, and Jammu, are expected to be among the most affected, with heavy showers may trigger flash floods or landslides.
Hailstorm wrecks Shopian and Kulgam orchards
A heavy hailstorm on Monday wrecked fruit orchards in Shopian and Kulgam districts, hitting local farmers hard.
Minister Sakeena Itoo visited to check on the damage herself and promised quick help.
The government says it's speeding up relief efforts so farmers get support as soon as possible.
Travelers and farmers are being asked to stay cautious.