Western Disturbance brings rain, fog to Rajasthan India Jan 01, 2026

Rajasthan is starting the new year with light rain and thick fog, thanks to a western disturbance sweeping through the state.

Cities like Ajmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Bharatpur saw showers—Sridungargarh in Bikaner got the most at 26mm.

The IMD says this gloomy weather will stick around until January 3, with some places seeing visibility drop below 100 meters.