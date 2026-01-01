Next Article
Western Disturbance brings rain, fog to Rajasthan
Rajasthan is starting the new year with light rain and thick fog, thanks to a western disturbance sweeping through the state.
Cities like Ajmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Bharatpur saw showers—Sridungargarh in Bikaner got the most at 26mm.
The IMD says this gloomy weather will stick around until January 3, with some places seeing visibility drop below 100 meters.
Why bother?
If you're heading out or have travel plans, heads up: dense fog may cause delays for road, rail, and air travel across northwest India.
Plus, daytime temperatures may dip by 3-4°C in parts of the state and cold waves could make things even chillier in spots like Shekhawati.
Stay warm and plan ahead!