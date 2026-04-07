Western disturbance brings rain to Delhi-NCR, IMD issues yellow alert

Delhi forecast: rain, 40km/h winds

IMD says light rain and isolated thunderstorms with winds up to 40km/h are likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Delhi's temperature will hover around 31 Celsius before climbing back up to 33-34 Celsius from April 10.

Noida can expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures between 27-31 Celsius with chances of showers; Gurugram will see similar weather.

Things will start warming up again once skies clear after April 9, so enjoy the cool while it lasts!