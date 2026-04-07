Western disturbance brings rain to Delhi-NCR, IMD issues yellow alert
Delhi-NCR woke up to a much-needed rainy Tuesday, finally breaking the heat streak.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for thunderstorms and light rain across Delhi for the next two days.
This cool change is thanks to a western disturbance bringing gusty winds and cloud cover, so expect some temporary relief from the rising temperatures.
Delhi forecast: rain, 40km/h winds
IMD says light rain and isolated thunderstorms with winds up to 40km/h are likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Delhi's temperature will hover around 31 Celsius before climbing back up to 33-34 Celsius from April 10.
Noida can expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures between 27-31 Celsius with chances of showers; Gurugram will see similar weather.
Things will start warming up again once skies clear after April 9, so enjoy the cool while it lasts!