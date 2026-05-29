Western disturbance brings storms, Kerala monsoon in 2-3 days

IMD expects stormy weekend in Delhi-NCR

The cooldown hasn't come quietly: Delhi-NCR woke up to thunderstorms, dust storms, and gusty winds hitting up to 80km per hour.

The IMD expects this stormy, cooler weather to stick around through the weekend and is reminding everyone to stay safe and watch out for possible disruptions.

Other states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are also seeing relief, though western Rajasthan still has some heat left to shake off.