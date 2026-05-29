Western disturbance brings storms, Kerala monsoon in 2-3 days
After recent sweltering heat, north India is catching a break, thanks to a fresh western disturbance bringing thunderstorms, dust storms, light rain, and gusty winds over northwest India.
The IMD says the monsoon should hit Kerala in two to three days, kicking off its journey across the country (yes, Mumbai's on that list too).
Delhi-NCR has already felt the difference, with temperatures dropping from a scorching 44 to 46 Celsius to a much more bearable 35 to 37 Celsius.
IMD expects stormy weekend in Delhi-NCR
The cooldown hasn't come quietly: Delhi-NCR woke up to thunderstorms, dust storms, and gusty winds hitting up to 80km per hour.
The IMD expects this stormy, cooler weather to stick around through the weekend and is reminding everyone to stay safe and watch out for possible disruptions.
Other states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are also seeing relief, though western Rajasthan still has some heat left to shake off.