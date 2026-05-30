Western Disturbance brings winter-like weather to North India in May
India
North India is getting an unexpected taste of winter right in the middle of summer.
Thanks to a powerful Western Disturbance, cities are seeing dust storms, widespread rain, and temperatures dropping by 10 to 15 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh even hit just 25.3 degrees Celsius: weather you'd expect in December, not May.
Cooler days likely into early June
This cool-down comes from a Western Disturbance, a storm system that travels from the Mediterranean and mixes with India's summer heat.
Add in moisture from Bay of Bengal winds, and you get thunderstorms and chilly air instead of the usual scorching sun.
Meteorologists say these cooler days will likely stick around into early June, so summer heatwaves are on pause for now.