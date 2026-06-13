Western disturbance drenches northwest, monsoon advances and central India swelters
India's weather is a total mix right now; northwest regions like Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh are getting drenched with rain and thunderstorms thanks to a western disturbance.
At the same time, the southwest monsoon is bringing heavy showers to southern and eastern states.
But if you're in central India, it's a different story: heat-wave conditions are making things tough.
Monsoon reaches Hyderabad Kalingapatnam Solapur
The monsoon has reached up to Hyderabad, Kalingapatnam, and Solapur and should hit parts of Karnataka, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh soon.
Assam and South Interior Karnataka just got soaked with 12 to 20cm of rain in 24 hours.
Meanwhile, places like Marathwada and Vidarbha are still stuck in dry heat waves; Jaisalmer hit a sizzling 44.2 degrees Celsius!
Delhi may get some relief with thundershowers, but pockets of central India are sweating it out.