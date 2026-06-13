Western disturbance drenches northwest, monsoon advances and central India swelters

Monsoon reaches Hyderabad Kalingapatnam Solapur

The monsoon has reached up to Hyderabad, Kalingapatnam, and Solapur and should hit parts of Karnataka, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh soon.

Assam and South Interior Karnataka just got soaked with 12 to 20cm of rain in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, places like Marathwada and Vidarbha are still stuck in dry heat waves; Jaisalmer hit a sizzling 44.2 degrees Celsius!

Delhi may get some relief with thundershowers, but pockets of central India are sweating it out.