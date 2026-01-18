Western Disturbance to bring rain, snow to North India

Why does this matter?

North India's been stuck in a dry spell—think freezing mornings (as low as 1.3°C in Amritsar), daytime highs below 16°C, thick fog, and air quality hitting "hazardous" levels.

This round of rain and snow should clear the air (literally), help crops and water supplies bounce back after months of shortfall, and make things safer on the roads.

But heads up: heavy snowfall could still mean travel delays or roadblocks if you're heading into the hills.