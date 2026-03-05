Western disturbance to bring snow, rain in J&K, Ladakh

Uttarakhand will see similar weather conditions

Himachal Pradesh can expect some scattered showers too, while Uttarakhand might see rain or snow between March 8-10.

Northwest India could be up to 6°C warmer than normal, while Central India may be 2-4°C above normal; Delhi's looking at highs around 32-34°C with breezy winds.

Coastal spots like north Konkan, coastal Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh are in for hot and humid weather—north Konkan on March 5, and coastal Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh on March 5 and 6—so stay hydrated and take it easy if you're heading out!