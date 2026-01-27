Western disturbance to hit northern India; rain, snow likely

Why bother?

If you're in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, or Chandigarh—get ready for rain and thunderstorms on January 27.

Gusty winds (up to 60km/h) could shake things up, and there's a chance of hail in parts of Uttarakhand plains, west UP, and Rajasthan.

The good news: things calm down after January 28 with warmer nights ahead.

IMD suggests keeping an eye on weather updates and avoiding travel in snowy areas for now.