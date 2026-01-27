Western disturbance to hit northern India; rain, snow likely
India
Heads up—IMD says a strong western disturbance is rolling into the western Himalayas from January 26-28.
Expect light to moderate rain and snow, with heavier bursts on January 27 in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
Why bother?
If you're in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, or Chandigarh—get ready for rain and thunderstorms on January 27.
Gusty winds (up to 60km/h) could shake things up, and there's a chance of hail in parts of Uttarakhand plains, west UP, and Rajasthan.
The good news: things calm down after January 28 with warmer nights ahead.
IMD suggests keeping an eye on weather updates and avoiding travel in snowy areas for now.