Western disturbances bring snow, rain back to north India
India
North India just got a much-needed break from the early summer heat, thanks to a series of western disturbances.
While several areas were unusually warm earlier in March, rain and snow have brought temperatures in this region back to normal, or even cooler, through March.
More rain, cool weather on the way
After a dry winter, these weather systems are dropping Delhi's highs from a sweltering 36.8 degrees Celsius down to around 27 degrees Celsius and bringing snow back to places like Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir.
The IMD says more rain and cool weather are on the way through March, so early summer plans might need a rethink.