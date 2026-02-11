Western Disturbances now active beyond winter: IIT study
A new IIT Roorkee study found that Western Disturbances—weather systems that bring rain and snow to the Himalayas—are now active beyond winter and increasingly during the pre-monsoon months (March-May).
This change could seriously impact water supplies and disaster risks for people living across northern India, Pakistan, and Nepal.
Storms now start farther west, travel longer routes
Researchers looked at 70+ years of data and noticed these storms now start farther west, travel longer routes, pick up more moisture, and last longer.
Instead of snow, they're bringing heavier rain to places like Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and beyond—which means more intense downpours when folks aren't expecting them.
Risks of flash floods, landslides
With stronger storms hitting outside the usual season, there's a bigger risk of flash floods, landslides, and water shortages downstream.
The study's lead author warned these shifts could make disasters harder to manage.
IIT Roorkee director K K Pant urged that scientific evidence should inform planning and noted the institute's commitment to climate science that informs policy and preparedness.