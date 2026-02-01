Western disturbances to bring rain, snow to north India

IMD's forecast for February

The IMD says gusty winds (30-40km/h) and even hail could hit some spots.

After the weather clears up, nights will get noticeably colder—Srinagar and Hisar might dip to 3-4°C.

Plus, overall rainfall this February is expected to be below normal for the country as a whole (most likely <81% of the Long Period Average), and northwest India is likely to be below <78% of the Long Period Average.