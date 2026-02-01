Western disturbances to bring rain, snow to north India
Heads up: Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and nearby states are in for some rain and snow from February 1-3, thanks to back-to-back western disturbances.
Even the plains—think Delhi-NCR, Punjab, UP, Rajasthan—can expect scattered showers, thunderstorms, and a bit of lightning.
IMD's forecast for February
The IMD says gusty winds (30-40km/h) and even hail could hit some spots.
After the weather clears up, nights will get noticeably colder—Srinagar and Hisar might dip to 3-4°C.
Plus, overall rainfall this February is expected to be below normal for the country as a whole (most likely <81% of the Long Period Average), and northwest India is likely to be below <78% of the Long Period Average.
Farmers will have to adapt
With fewer storms on the horizon, temperatures may rise faster than usual.
This means rabi crops could grow quicker but finish their season sooner—a big deal for farmers figuring out how to adapt.