Western Ghats ESA draft for 56,000 sq km expires
The latest draft notification to declare more than 56,000 square kilometers of the Western Ghats as an ecologically sensitive area (ESA) expired on Monday because states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Kerala couldn't agree on where the boundaries should be or what rules to follow.
The idea was to protect this unique UNESCO World Heritage Site, but disagreements have put things on hold for now.
Environment ministry consults Sanjay Kumar committee
The environment ministry isn't giving up. They're working with an expert committee led by Sanjay Kumar, a former director general of forests, and talking with all the states to find common ground.
Their goal is to roll out a new draft. If approved, ESA status would mean stricter limits on things like mining and big development projects in order to keep these endangered ecosystems safe for the future.