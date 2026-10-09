Western Railway delays, cancels trains before October 10 Delhi congestion
India
Travel plans to Delhi just got trickier: Western Railway has delayed two Rajdhani Express trains from Mumbai by five hours and canceled several other express services.
This is all thanks to expected heavy traffic jams around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations on October 10.
If you're heading that way, double-check your train's status before you leave.
Cockroach Janta Party protests Gyanesh Kumar
The Cockroach Janta Party is staging a protest at Jantar Mantar, targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter list tampering.
With crowds expected and roads likely packed, getting around could be tough, so plan ahead if you're traveling in or out of the city.