Western Railway issues new Mumbai local timetable from September 1
Heads up, Mumbai commuters: Western Railway is rolling out a fresh local train timetable from September 1.
The total number of trains stays at 1,414, but there are some swaps: six new services are being added while six others are dropped.
Plus, AC train fans get a tiny boost with two more AC locals (now 147 in total).
Six new services, 2 AC locals
You'll see six new regular services (BYR-VR at 7:46am. BA-CCG at 11:58am. BVI-VR at 10:51pm. BVI-BYR at 10:14pm. BVI-BYR at 12:28am and VR-BVI at 11:51 p.m.) and two new AC trains (CCG-BVI at 5:28pm and BVI-CCG at 6:24 p.m.).
Some trains like VR92046 will now head to Churchgate instead of their old routes.
A few services are merged or skipping Borivali altogether, so if you rely on specific stops or timings, definitely check the updated schedule before you travel.