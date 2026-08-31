Western Railway issues new Mumbai local timetable from September 1

You'll see six new regular services (BYR-VR at 7:46am. BA-CCG at 11:58am. BVI-VR at 10:51pm. BVI-BYR at 10:14pm. BVI-BYR at 12:28am and VR-BVI at 11:51 p.m.) and two new AC trains (CCG-BVI at 5:28pm and BVI-CCG at 6:24 p.m.).

Some trains like VR92046 will now head to Churchgate instead of their old routes.

A few services are merged or skipping Borivali altogether, so if you rely on specific stops or timings, definitely check the updated schedule before you travel.