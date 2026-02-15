Anil Ambani sought Epstein's help in arranging corporate financing: Documents

The United States Department of Justice 's (DoJ) released trove of documents detailing the correspondence between Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has shed light on the nature of their communication. The exchanges, which date from February 2017 to May 2019, reveal discussions on business financing, defense deals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's foreign visits, and personal matters. These conversations took place just months before Epstein was indicted on sex trafficking charges in July 2019.

Business discussions 'How can u help to arrange financing at corporate level' The documents reveal that Ambani sought Epstein's help in arranging corporate financing. In an iMessage on April 20, 2019, he wrote to Epstein, "Will spk. To agree. How can u help to arrange financing at corporate level [sic]?" Epstein also invited Ambani to his home for dinner with finance professionals, despite admitting that his reputation might be a concern. "If my google is a concern a large group of ministers blunts it," he stated.

Varied topics Defense deals, personal matters also discussed The correspondence also touched upon defense deals and personal matters. Ambani expressed interest in defense cooperation with the White House, to which Epstein replied, "Your focus is perfect. Defense etc." They also discussed PM Modi's foreign visits and shared a light moment over desserts. The documents show that Ambani visited Epstein's luxury residence in Paris for dinner shortly after Dubai Port World CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem emailed Ambani's contacts to Epstein on February 22, 2017.

