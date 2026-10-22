What Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka told court before jail release
What's the story
Two leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, were released from judicial custody by a Special Executive Magistrate in Delhi on Wednesday. The release was granted after they gave written undertakings not to breach peace and not to call for any protests at Jantar Mantar until it is de-notified as a protest site. The order was passed by Special Executive Magistrate Ritu Raj, who was hearing an application by the Delhi Police.
Custody extension
Police sought extension citing fear of breach of peace
The Delhi Police had sought a three-day extension of Ranka and Das's judicial custody under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
They argued that there was still a fear of breach of peace due to the leaders' statements and conduct.
"Considering their previous conduct and recent developments, the respondents do not deserve any leniency of law," the prosecution submitted.
Court assurance
Ranka, Das stated they will have full faith in judiciary
In their written undertakings, Ranka and Das stated that they will have full faith in the judiciary and all its instruments.
"That we reiterate our undertaking and commitment towards peace, law and order, public tranquility, and further, we specifically state that we will not make any calls for protest at Janta Manar till such a time....it is de-notified in accordance with Law. That we further reiterate that any protest undertaken would be done within the four corners of the Constitution."
Apology
Das, Ranka made 'verbal and unconditional apology'
After the Delhi Police pointed out that statements were given in the media on October 19 by their associates while they were being taken to Tihar Jail, undermining the majesty of the SEM Courts, Das and Ranka's counsel made a "verbal and unconditional apology."
The magistrate observed that further custody was not required at this stage, considering the undertakings given before the court.
She directed them to furnish personal bonds and surety bonds of ₹50,000 each till the inquiry concludes.
Court directives
Leaders directed to maintain peace and public tranquility
The inquiry in the matter will continue, and they have been asked to appear before the court on every hearing date.
The matter is scheduled for further proceedings on October 23 at 3:00pm.
The police had detained Das and Ranka on October 13 after they climbed the gates of the barricaded Jantar Mantar site.