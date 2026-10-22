What Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka told court before jail release 

The Delhi Police had sought a three-day extension of Ranka and Das's judicial custody under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

They argued that there was still a fear of breach of peace due to the leaders' statements and conduct.

"Considering their previous conduct and recent developments, the respondents do not deserve any leniency of law," the prosecution submitted.