What Gen Z wants from Union Budget 2026
Students are hoping this year's budget brings more than just numbers.
They're asking for better skill development programs, more job opportunities, and simpler tax slabs, easier TDS rules and smoother compliance.
Top of their wishlist: AI-driven employment incentives, real support for startups—including affordable compute, non-dilutive support, faster approvals, outcome-based procurement and industry incentives.
Why it matters
With India's youth population hitting its peak, these changes could shape the future job market and make it easier for young people to launch careers or businesses.
Experts have called for a boost in public healthcare spending as medical costs climb—seeing this as key to turning India's demographic edge into real growth and opportunity.