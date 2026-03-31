What happened before ex-Army brigadier was killed by stray bullet 

A retired Army brigadier, 74-year-old Mukesh Kumar Joshi, was killed by a stray bullet while on his morning walk in Dehradun on Monday morning. Hours before the shooting, two groups had argued over a bill at the Zen-G nightclub. The altercation started between Aditya Chaudhary and Mohit Agarwal, an employee of the club.

Escalation What led to the altercation The argument intensified when Agarwal and two other staff members allegedly vandalized Chaudhary's new Scorpio N car. After this, Chaudhary and his friends decided to confront the staff members outside the club. When Agarwal and other employees left in their employer's Delhi-registered Fortuner, they were chased by Chaudhary and his friends.

Fatality Stray bullet kills Joshi During the chase, Shantanu Tyagi, a friend of Chaudhary's, shot at the Fortuner in an attempt to stop it. This led to a gunfight between both groups. Unfortunately, one bullet hit retired Brigadier Joshi who was out for his morning walk with friends. He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

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Investigation Chased car crashes into tree After the incident, the Fortuner lost control and crashed into a roadside tree. Chaudhary and his friends then assaulted those inside the SUV, including Rohit Kumar and Akhlaq. They later abandoned their Scorpio N in a forested area before fleeing. The police were alerted about this "road rage" incident and launched an investigation.

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Arrests made Police recover 2 country-made pistols, cartridges from spot During the investigation, police detained Rohit and Akhlaq for questioning. Initially, they claimed that occupants of the Scorpio N shot at them over an overtaking dispute but later admitted to having guns and firing themselves. The police recovered the Scorpio N from a forested area along Thano Road and seized two country-made pistols, four live cartridges, and two spent shells from the vehicles.