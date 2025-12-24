What happens when an aircraft engine fails mid-air

An Air India flight had to turn back to Delhi after one of its engines shut down mid-flight on December 22. While this sounds alarming, these situations are rare and crews are well-trained to handle them safely. Here's what actually goes on behind the scenes.

How do planes keep things safe? Modern jet engines are packed with sensors that constantly check for problems like overheating or low oil pressure.

If something's off, the system can automatically shut down the engine to prevent bigger issues.

Regular maintenance and preflight checks help catch most problems before takeoff.

What if an engine fails while flying? If an engine stops working in the air, pilots follow set procedures—keeping control, trying a restart, and heading for the nearest airport if needed.

Planes with two engines are built to fly and land safely on just one.

Losing both is extremely rare, but even then, jets can glide long distances using backup systems.