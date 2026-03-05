What India is doing to address possible energy shortage 

Australia and Canada have reportedly offered to sell gas to India as the country seeks alternative energy sources amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, government sources told ANI. Currently, India imports 195 million metric standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) of gas, with Qatar supplying 60 million mmscmd. Qatar has halted the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) after its facilities were targeted in an Iranian drone attack this week.

Energy diversification India in talks with oil producers and traders India is also in talks with major oil producers and traders to buy crude and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The country is reportedly engaged in discussions with the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Additionally, India is negotiating with the United States to get insurance for ships. "India is reviewing the energy situation twice a day," the sources said.

New contracts India is in a very comfortable position Overall, India is in a very comfortable position in energy security, the sources added. Current position of stock is comfortable, with stock being replenished every day. The sources noted that there is no shortage of LPG or LNG, as well as crude oil in the world and that India is in touch with other suppliers as well.

