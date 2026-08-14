What's CJI invite row involving Bar Council, NALSAR university students
What's the story
The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Thursday ordered that no student graduating from the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad, in 2026 can be enrolled as an advocate by any State Bar Council. The decision comes after some students at NALSAR objected to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant being invited as the chief guest for their convocation. However, hours later, the BCI withdrew the directive after the previous order triggered massive criticism.
Protest reasons
BCI's fresh communication
In a fresh communication, the BCI said all NALSAR students graduating in 2026 would be entitled to enroll with the State Bar Council of their choice.
"After thorough discussion, the Members are of the unanimous view that as per the latest report, the vast majority of the students of NALSAR (2026 pass out students) are innocent, and they were not inclined to take part in the move of disrespect," the letter said.
Controversy
NALSAR students raised objections against CJI Kant's invitation
The controversy started when a group of NALSAR students raised objections against CJI Kant's invitation.
They submitted a representation on July 23, opposing his presence at the convocation, citing recent judicial developments.
The students' representative said that during a July 23 hearing on the Jantar Mantar protest, the CJI declined to watch video evidence allegedly showing police excesses, saying, "We are not interested in videos; we don't have time to watch."
Students
'Inviting him does not sit right with us'
They also referred to the CJI's remarks, comparing some Indian youth to "cockroaches" that gave birth to the student movement.
"From referring to the youth as 'cockroaches' to making insensitive statements about not having time to watch videos of police brutality, the CJI has shown apathy towards students like us. Inviting him to our college to hand us degrees that hold so much academic and emotional importance does not sit right with us," it added.
Order reversal
BCI initially barred NALSAR 2026 graduates from enrolling
After the students' objections, BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra issued an order barring the enrollment of 2026 NALSAR graduates as advocates.
"Till further orders, no student of NALSAR University of Law, who has obtained the Law Degree in the year 2026, shall be enrolled by any State Bar Council," the circular had said.
In the new circular, BCI alleged that some reliable sources said that a "handful of teachers and outsiders were instrumental in instigating the innocent students."
Revised decision
CJP threatened to launch an agitation
The BCI said it will wait for the inquiry report of the "Learned Vice-Chancellor and further action will be taken after receipt of the report."
Until then, no student shall be made to suffer.
The withdrawn order had drawn massive backlash, with the CJP threatening to launch a fresh agitation.
"If Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra does not withdraw this order immediately...all law students, advocates...will protest outside Bar Council's office and Mishra's official residence, and their respective states," CJP said.
SC
Totally uncalled for: SC
On Friday, the Supreme Court expressed strong disapproval of the controversial order issued by BCI Chairperson Mishra.
"BCI is unnecessarily taking action. If the students have a cause to protest, they have the right to protest. Students might have written a letter to me. It's a dialogue between students and me. Who are they (BCI) to unnecessarily raise an issue? This is totally uncalled for. BCI has nothing to do with this," CJI Surya Kant said.