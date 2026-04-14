What's special about Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Modi inaugurated 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, a major infrastructure project aimed at reducing travel time between the two cities. The 213-kilometer expressway will cut down the journey from six hours to just two-and-a-half hours. Built at an estimated cost of ₹12,000 crore, it is expected to ease traffic congestion in Delhi and on connecting highways like the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

Project details Developed in 4 phases The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway has been developed in four phases. Phase 1 runs from Akshardham to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) Junction in Uttar Pradesh. Phase 2 extends from the EPE Junction to Saharanpur Bypass, while Phase 3 covers Saharanpur Bypass to Ganeshpur in Uttarakhand. Finally, Phase 4 connects Ganeshpur to Dehradun. The six-lane access-controlled expressway has 10 interchanges, three rail overbridges (ROBs), four major bridges and 14 wayside amenities for high-speed travel with convenience and road safety.

Eco-friendly initiative Asia's largest elevated wildlife corridor The expressway also boasts an eco-friendly design with Asia's largest 12-km elevated wildlife corridor. This includes two elephant underpasses and six animal passes for safe animal crossings. A 370-meter-long tunnel near the Daat Kali temple further adds to its environmental sustainability. The corridor is designed to reduce accidents and ensure uninterrupted wildlife movement while providing a safer travel experience for commuters.

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