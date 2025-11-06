INS Ikshak was commissioned today

What's special about INS Ikshak, '80% indigenous' vessel

By Snehil Singh 05:27 pm Nov 06, 202505:27 pm

The Indian Navy commissioned INS Ikshak, its third Survey Vessel (SVL) class ship, at Kochi on November 6, 2025. The event was graced by Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. This vessel, whose name means 'Guide' in Sanskrit, is a major milestone in India's efforts to modernize its survey infrastructure and secure maritime frontiers. It is also the first SVL class ship to be based at the Southern Naval Command.