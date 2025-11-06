What's special about INS Ikshak, '80% indigenous' vessel
What's the story
The Indian Navy commissioned INS Ikshak, its third Survey Vessel (SVL) class ship, at Kochi on November 6, 2025. The event was graced by Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. This vessel, whose name means 'Guide' in Sanskrit, is a major milestone in India's efforts to modernize its survey infrastructure and secure maritime frontiers. It is also the first SVL class ship to be based at the Southern Naval Command.
Indigenous construction
Built by GRSE Ltd in Kolkata
INS Ikshak was built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd in Kolkata. The ship has over 80% indigenous content, a testament to India's push for self-reliance under the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiative, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. It added that the vessel also highlights successful collaboration with Indian Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
High-tech tools
Equipped with cutting-edge hydrographic, oceanographic equipment
INS Ikshak is equipped with cutting-edge hydrographic and oceanographic equipment. These include a high-resolution multi-beam echo sounder, an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), and four Survey Motor Boats (SMBs). The ship also has a helicopter deck, which expands its operational reach for multi-domain missions. It is designed to conduct full-scale coastal and deep-water surveys of ports, harbors, and navigational channels.
Twitter Post
Indian Navy's post on the commissioning of Ikshak
Commissioning of #INSIkshak at @IN_HQSNC, #Kochi on #06Nov 25 marks a significant milestone in the #IndianNavy’s ongoing efforts to augment its survey and charting infrastructure.— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 6, 2025
A symbol of indigenous strength, technical excellence and maritime stewardship, ready to serve the… pic.twitter.com/tzwsjPPeSe