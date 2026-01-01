What's buzzing in current affairs? UPSC quiz, global shifts, and more

From a major Middle East military move to a win for wildlife and some big sports updates, here's your quick catch-up on what's making headlines this week. Perfect if you're prepping for exams or just want to stay in the loop.

UAE pulls out troops from Yemen after Saudi ultimatum The UAE has withdrawn its forces from Yemen following a 24-hour warning from Saudi Arabia.

This ends years of UAE involvement in the conflict against Iran-backed Houthi rebels—a big shift in Gulf region dynamics.

Hangul stag numbers rise in Kashmir—good news for conservation There's hope for the critically endangered Hangul stag: their population jumped from 289 to 323 in Jammu and Kashmir.

It's a small but encouraging sign that conservation efforts are working.

Sports governance gets a push with Abhinav Bindra's recommendations Olympic champ Abhinav Bindra's task force wants Indian sports to be managed better, recommending the creation of an autonomous statutory body to train a specialized sports governance cadre, including IAS officers, to address systemic deficits in sports administration.

Kia India rolls out 'Prime Taxi' service for fleets Kia India is targeting fleet operators with its new 'Prime Taxi' service as ride-hailing demand keeps growing.

FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket frenzy: Over 150 million requests! FIFA President Gianni Infantino says ticket demand is through the roof for the 2026 World Cup, showing football fever is alive and well.