WhatsApp chats show concerns after Sameeksha Reddy killed by hippo
After 27-year-old veterinarian Sameeksha Reddy was killed by a hippopotamus at a Karnataka safari park, her family is raising tough questions about what really happened.
WhatsApp chats were found where she'd flagged poor animal care and basic facility issues.
Now, they're asking why she was allowed near the hippo at all and are unhappy with how the staff handled things after the incident.
Karnataka forest minister orders probe
Reddy's uncles say she wasn't experienced enough to be close to a pregnant hippo and want to know who gave her permission to enter the enclosure.
They're also frustrated that key staff, including the driver who had taken her in a jeep that day, have not been produced to authorities.
With these concerns piling up, Karnataka's forest minister has ordered a high-level probe.