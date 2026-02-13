Wheat flour can now be exported: What it means

India eased its restrictions on wheat product exports, green-lighting five lakh metric tons (that's 500,000!) of wheat flour and similar goods to go abroad. The move, announced in January 2026, comes because the country is now sitting on ample wheat stocks.

Why the sudden change? Wheat availability in the central pool is projected at around 182 LMT (18.2 million tons) as on 1 April 2026, and private stocks during 2025-26 stand at about 75 LMT (7.5 million tons), indicating ample supplies—and inflation for wheat is barely rising.

So, India feels ready to share some of its surplus with other countries again.

Who gets to export what? Mills, export processing units, special economic zones and merchant exporters with valid export and food safety licenses (and, for merchant exporters, valid tie-ups or supply agreements with flour mills) get to apply for a slice of this quota during a short window each month.

Once approved by a special committee, exporters must follow the deadlines specified in the order — for example, mills are required to submit willingness to export within 15 days of the order and meet export completion targets (for instance, exporting at least 70% of their allocated quantity by 30 June 2026).