When is Maha Shivaratri in 2026? Important dates, rituals

The main rituals kick off at 5:04pm on February 15 and wrap up by 5:34pm on February 16. The key puja—Nishita Kaal—is late at night between 11:57pm and 12:50am. Tradition calls for waking up early, taking a bath, cleaning your prayer space, wearing white clothes, and making a simple promise (Sankalp) before starting.

What are the main rituals?

Devotees pour milk or water over Shiva's idol (Rudrabhishekam or Jalabhishekam), offer things like honey, ghee, bilva leaves, fruits—and light lamps or incense.

Chanting "Om Namah Shivaya" is a must for many.

Temples come alive with music and chants (like Rudram) through the night, and processions occur in some places, typically in the evening.