When will 'Eid' be celebrated in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia? India Mar 13, 2026

Eid ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, will be celebrated on different days around the world this year.

The International Astronomical Center expects the Shawwal crescent moon to appear on March 18, which means Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where Ramadan started on February 18, will likely celebrate Eid on March 19.