When will 'Eid' be celebrated in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia?
India
Eid ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, will be celebrated on different days around the world this year.
The International Astronomical Center expects the Shawwal crescent moon to appear on March 18, which means Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where Ramadan started on February 18, will likely celebrate Eid on March 19.
Holiday for 'Jumat-ul-Vida' in J&K today
In India, where Ramadan began a day later (February 19), Eid is expected on March 20, though it all depends on local moon sightings.
Saudi Arabia has already announced a four-day holiday for Eid starting March 18.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir has declared March 13 as a holiday for Jumat-ul-Vida, a Friday observance during Ramadan.