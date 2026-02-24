When will Vande Bharat sleeper rake be ready?
A 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train is being built by Titagarh Rail Systems and BHEL in West Bengal;
Titagarh expects to complete the car bodies of the first rake by March 31, 2026, and India already had a Vande Bharat Sleeper in commercial service in January 2026 (the Howrah-Kamakhya service).
The company said the full train is likely to be ready in Q3 of FY 2026-27 (Oct-Dec 2026).
Other manufacturers working on sleeper trains
BEML in Bengaluru is set to deliver two more rakes, though their bigger order was pushed back due to testing delays.
RVNL hopes to have its prototype ready, and Chennai's Integral Coach Factory plans to roll out 50 longer versions.
How the sleeper service works
The first Vande Bharat Sleeper started running in January between Kamakhya and Howrah, covering nearly 1,000km in just 14 hours.
With space for over 800 passengers and modern comforts on board, these new trains are a big step up for long-distance travel in India—making journeys faster, smoother, and a lot more comfortable.