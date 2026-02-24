When will Vande Bharat sleeper rake be ready? India Feb 24, 2026

A 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train is being built by Titagarh Rail Systems and BHEL in West Bengal;

Titagarh expects to complete the car bodies of the first rake by March 31, 2026, and India already had a Vande Bharat Sleeper in commercial service in January 2026 (the Howrah-Kamakhya service).

The company said the full train is likely to be ready in Q3 of FY 2026-27 (Oct-Dec 2026).