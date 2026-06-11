Known as Sri Sagar, CTR is a favorite among locals for its delicious dosa

The best places for a crispy dosa in Bengaluru

By Vinita Jain 12:10 pm Jun 11, 202612:10 pm

What's the story

Bengaluru's bustling streets are dotted with numerous breakfast spots, but nothing beats the humble dosa. This iconic South Indian dish is a staple in the city and is available at several street corners. Known for its crispiness and delectable taste, dosas in Bengaluru are a must-try for anyone visiting the city. Here are some of the best places to relish this delightful breakfast option.