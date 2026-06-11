The best places for a crispy dosa in Bengaluru
What's the story
Bengaluru's bustling streets are dotted with numerous breakfast spots, but nothing beats the humble dosa. This iconic South Indian dish is a staple in the city and is available at several street corners. Known for its crispiness and delectable taste, dosas in Bengaluru are a must-try for anyone visiting the city. Here are some of the best places to relish this delightful breakfast option.
#1
MTR: A legendary breakfast spot
MTR is synonymous with dosas in Bengaluru. Established in 1924, this place is famous for its crispy dosas, served with a side of chutney and sambar. The place draws locals and tourists alike, who are eager to relish an authentic South Indian breakfast. The secret to their success is the age-old recipes and the use of fresh ingredients.
#2
Vidyarthi Bhavan: A must-visit place
Vidyarthi Bhavan is a legendary place in Basavanagudi, famous for its mouth-watering butter dosas. The place is always crowded, which is a testament to its popularity. The dosas here are thick, crispy, and served with a generous dollop of butter on top. Pair it with their filter coffee for an authentic experience.
#3
CTR: A favorite among locals
Known as Sri Sagar, CTR is a favorite among locals for its delicious dosa. Situated in Malleshwaram, this place is famous for its crispy benne (butter) dosa that melts in your mouth. The place is always crowded, but the quick service ensures you do not have to wait long to dig into your meal.
#4
Veena Stores: A hidden gem
Veena Stores may be small, but it packs a punch when it comes to serving some of the best dosas in Bengaluru. Located in Malleswaram, this tiny eatery is famous for its perfectly cooked dosa, served with coconut chutney and sambar. The reasonable prices make it an ideal pick for those on a budget but looking for quality food.
#5
Shree Sagar: A popular choice
Shree Sagar, popularly known as CTR Malleshwaram, is another favorite among dosa lovers in Bengaluru. Famous for its crispy benne dosa served with chutney and sambar, it draws crowds every morning. The place is especially popular among early risers who want to start their day with a hearty breakfast before heading out into the hustle and bustle of city life.