White Ponni rice prices hit ₹120/kg, Tamil Nadu families struggle
Rice prices have jumped sharply in the past 10 days, hitting wallets across Tamil Nadu.
White Ponni boiled rice (a staple for many) now costs ₹71-100 per kg and has even touched ₹120 at some shops.
For a lot of families, affording rice is suddenly much harder.
As N. Kesavan from Mylapore put it, "Not everyone can afford to buy rice at this rate." He said that over the last six months, rice that used to be priced at ₹75 per kg now costs ₹120 per kg.
Transport costs push rice prices
Higher transport costs and toll fees are pushing prices up, say industry insiders.
Some worry that this could make other essentials like dals and oils pricier too.
While traders see more shoppers switching to Basmati or buying bigger packs to save money; consumer activists are urging the government to step in with better ration shop supplies.
The Federation of Tamil Nadu Rice Mill Owners and Paddy Rice Traders Association believes this price hike won't last long thanks to the just-concluded accounting year's bumper crop, but for now, shoppers are feeling the squeeze.