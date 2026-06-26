White Ponni rice prices hit ₹120/kg, Tamil Nadu families struggle India Jun 26, 2026

Rice prices have jumped sharply in the past 10 days, hitting wallets across Tamil Nadu.

White Ponni boiled rice (a staple for many) now costs ₹71-100 per kg and has even touched ₹120 at some shops.

For a lot of families, affording rice is suddenly much harder.

As N. Kesavan from Mylapore put it, "Not everyone can afford to buy rice at this rate." He said that over the last six months, rice that used to be priced at ₹75 per kg now costs ₹120 per kg.