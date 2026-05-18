WHO declares Congo, Uganda Ebola outbreak international public health emergency

Ebola not airborne, spreads via fluids

Ebola isn't airborne: it spreads through direct contact with body fluids from someone who's infected.

Early symptoms can feel like the flu: fever, tiredness, muscle pain, headache, and sore throat. Later on, it can get much worse with vomiting, diarrhea, impaired kidney and liver functions, or bleeding.

To stay safe: avoid contact with sick people's fluids, wash your hands often, skip wild animal meat, and be careful around burial practices.

Two vaccines are approved, and Ervebo is recommended as part of the outbreak response.