WHO declares Congo, Uganda Ebola outbreak international public health emergency
The World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled the Ebola outbreak in Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern, with more than 300 suspected cases and 88 deaths reported so far.
Indian officials say there have not been any local Ebola cases since 2014, except for one traveler that year, so things are safe here.
Ebola not airborne, spreads via fluids
Ebola isn't airborne: it spreads through direct contact with body fluids from someone who's infected.
Early symptoms can feel like the flu: fever, tiredness, muscle pain, headache, and sore throat. Later on, it can get much worse with vomiting, diarrhea, impaired kidney and liver functions, or bleeding.
To stay safe: avoid contact with sick people's fluids, wash your hands often, skip wild animal meat, and be careful around burial practices.
Two vaccines are approved, and Ervebo is recommended as part of the outbreak response.