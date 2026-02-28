Who is 'Balli,' the man behind ₹15,000 crore GST scam

Baldev used stolen PAN details to set up fake firms

Baldev reportedly used stolen PAN details from regular people to set up these fake firms and claim illegal tax credits.

The whole thing came to light when a senior journalist's PAN was misused, sparking a police complaint.

Baldev holds an MBA and has a background in business but turned to fraud after meeting an associate in Delhi.

He faces several criminal charges and had been on the run until now.

The investigation is still ongoing as officials look into more possible links in this major scam.