Who is 'Balli,' the man behind ₹15,000 crore GST scam
A massive GST scam came to light before his arrest (the source does not specify a month or year) and has been under investigation—Baldev, also known as Balli, was arrested by the UP Special Task Force in Haryana for allegedly running a ₹15,000 crore tax fraud.
He's accused of creating 3,500 fake companies and using bogus invoices to cheat the government out of huge sums.
Baldev used stolen PAN details to set up fake firms
Baldev reportedly used stolen PAN details from regular people to set up these fake firms and claim illegal tax credits.
The whole thing came to light when a senior journalist's PAN was misused, sparking a police complaint.
Baldev holds an MBA and has a background in business but turned to fraud after meeting an associate in Delhi.
He faces several criminal charges and had been on the run until now.
The investigation is still ongoing as officials look into more possible links in this major scam.