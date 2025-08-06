Next Article
Who is Fazilpuria's associate shot dead in Gurugram
A shocking twist in Gurugram: Rohit Shokeen, known for working closely with Haryanvi singer Fazilpuria, was shot dead recently.
Gangster Sunil Sardhaniya admitted to the murder in a social media post and warned of more trouble if Fazilpuria doesn't pay back an alleged ₹5 crore loan.
Police are looking into these claims and also considering gang rivalry as a possible motive.
Shokeen was attacked near Palm Hills society
Shokeen was attacked near Palm Hills society by two men disguised as delivery guys, who fired over 20 rounds. He died later at the hospital.
So far, no arrests have been made but police teams are actively investigating all angles—including Sardhaniya's threats and past criminal links.
The case has sparked fresh worries about gang violence in Gurugram.