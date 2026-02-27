Who is judge who discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia from excise case
This week, Special Judge Jitendra Pratap Singh made headlines by discharging former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha, and 20 others from the excise policy case—saying there was no clear evidence of conspiracy or intent.
Singh's decision has sparked a CBI appeal to the Delhi High Court.
Singh's journey: From law grad to bold judge
Singh is a University of Delhi law grad who became an Additional Sessions Judge in late 2024.
Now handling big CBI corruption cases at Rouse Avenue Court, he's known for bold rulings—like reopening a breach-of-trust case against a Congress leader and questioning how agencies handle high-profile probes.
'South lobby,' 'heavy reliance': Singh's scathing note on CBI's tactics
In his order, Singh openly criticized the CBI's approach—calling out their heavy reliance on one witness and odd labeling tactics (like "south lobby").
He even called for an internal review of these practices.
For anyone following Indian politics or justice, it's a reminder that judges can still push back and demand fairness—even when big names are involved.