Who is judge who discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia from excise case

Singh is a University of Delhi law grad who became an Additional Sessions Judge in late 2024. Now handling big CBI corruption cases at Rouse Avenue Court, he's known for bold rulings—like reopening a breach-of-trust case against a Congress leader and questioning how agencies handle high-profile probes.

'South lobby,' 'heavy reliance': Singh's scathing note on CBI's tactics

In his order, Singh openly criticized the CBI's approach—calling out their heavy reliance on one witness and odd labeling tactics (like "south lobby").

He even called for an internal review of these practices.

For anyone following Indian politics or justice, it's a reminder that judges can still push back and demand fairness—even when big names are involved.