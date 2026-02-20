Who is Namgya C Khampa, India's top diplomat in US
Namgya C Khampa is currently leading India's embassy in Washington DC as Charge d'Affaires.
With a strong background in international relations, she's handled key roles from the US and Sri Lanka desks to major postings in Kenya, Somalia, Nepal, and China.
Khampa's recent engagement at Board of Peace meeting
Khampa just represented India as an observer at the first-ever Board of Peace meeting on February 19, 2026—a gathering hosted by US President Donald Trump at the US Institute of Peace.
The event saw Trump announce a $10 billion pledge to the Board of Peace, with nine other members promising another $7 billion.
Notable past postings and achievements
From boosting India-Kenya ties to serving at the UN Mission in New York and working directly with India's Prime Minister's Office, Khampa has quietly shaped some big international partnerships—making her a name to watch on the world stage.