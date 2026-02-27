Who is the Indian woman behind Israel's Indian food scene
Reena Pushkarna, born in New Delhi to an Indian Army dad and Iraqi-Jewish mom, has become a big name in Israel's food scene.
After marrying young and learning from chefs around the world, she opened her first restaurant in Tel Aviv back in the '80s.
Now, she runs a mini-empire of Indian restaurants and fast-food spots across Israel.
Reena's food has served diplomatic dinners
When PM Modi visited Israel this February, Reena was chosen to cook his special kosher vegetarian dinner—think tadka dal and idli sambar at Jerusalem's King David Hotel.
Her food has also been served to former PM Manmohan Singh, and fun fact: Israeli PM Netanyahu had his first date with his wife at her restaurant!
Reena's cooking isn't just about great taste—it's become a real bridge between India and Israel.