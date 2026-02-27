Who is the Indian woman behind Israel's Indian food scene

Reena's food has served diplomatic dinners

When PM Modi visited Israel this February, Reena was chosen to cook his special kosher vegetarian dinner—think tadka dal and idli sambar at Jerusalem's King David Hotel.

Her food has also been served to former PM Manmohan Singh, and fun fact: Israeli PM Netanyahu had his first date with his wife at her restaurant!

Reena's cooking isn't just about great taste—it's become a real bridge between India and Israel.