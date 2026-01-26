Who is Vellappally Natesan, Padma Bhushan awardee and SNDP Yogam leader

Vellappally Natesan, a key leader of Kerala's SNDP Yogam and Sree Narayana Trust, just received the Padma Bhushan—one of India's top civilian honors. The news was announced at a ceremony on January 25, and an emotional Natesan dedicated his award to Sree Narayana Guru and his community.

Why is he in the spotlight? Natesan has spent decades working for social justice and better education for backward classes in Kerala.

As general secretary of SNDP Yogam since 1996, he's helped shape many educational institutions across the state.

Not without controversy Known for speaking his mind, Natesan's recent remarks—like calling Malappuram "a different country" recently—have sparked heated debates in Kerala politics.

Still, he remains a major influence in both community affairs and state politics.