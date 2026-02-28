Who is WB poll controversy's Murugan? Here's his inspiring story India Feb 28, 2026

C Murugan, a senior IAS officer in West Bengal, is at the center of a political storm after TMC leaders accused him of overstepping his role as Special Electoral Roll Observer.

They claim he used WhatsApp to push for more voter deletions—allegedly against Supreme Court guidelines.

Murugan has pushed back, saying he only shared official clarifications from the Election Commission.