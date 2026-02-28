Who is WB poll controversy's Murugan? Here's his inspiring story
C Murugan, a senior IAS officer in West Bengal, is at the center of a political storm after TMC leaders accused him of overstepping his role as Special Electoral Roll Observer.
They claim he used WhatsApp to push for more voter deletions—allegedly against Supreme Court guidelines.
Murugan has pushed back, saying he only shared official clarifications from the Election Commission.
From police officer to IAS
Murugan's journey hasn't been easy—he grew up in a Dalit family in Tamil Nadu and lost his father to violence early on.
He started out as a police officer, even guarding high-profile prisoners at Tihar jail before clearing the UPSC exam and joining the IAS in 2007.
Since then, he's handled tough assignments across West Bengal, from Maoist-affected districts to major accident sites and sensitive election duties.
Murugan's journey offers insights into India's bureaucracy
This isn't just about one bureaucrat versus politicians—it's about how elections are run and who gets counted.
For anyone interested in power dynamics or how people from tough backgrounds navigate India's bureaucracy, Murugan's story is both inspiring and eye-opening.