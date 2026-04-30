WHO report: India still among countries hardest hit by hepatitis

India among 10 bearing hepatitis burden

India is among 10 countries that together account for nearly 69% of hepatitis B-related deaths worldwide and 58% of global hepatitis C deaths, sharing this heavy burden with China and Pakistan.

Dr. Piyush Ranjan points out that low vaccination rates, unsafe exposures, and many cases going undiagnosed are big reasons why the problem sticks around.

Even though new hepatitis B infections have dropped by 32% since 2015, deaths from hepatitis B have actually gone up by 17%, showing there is a real need for better screening, treatment access, and vaccination if we want to hit the targets set for 2030.