Who was Indian man killed in tanker attack near Iraq

Following the attack, the Iranian forces claimed responsibility for the coordinated underwater drone strike on two vessels in the Persian Gulf, including Safesea Vishnu. Singh suffered critical injuries from the attack and later succumbed to his wounds during treatment. Fifteen other Indian crew members were rescued from the burning tanker.

Tensions escalate

Iran had earlier warned about attacks on ships

Iran had earlier warned it would "not allow even a single liter of oil" heading for the US, Israel and their partners to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices rose dramatically on Thursday after Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei declared the Strait of Hormuz must remain closed as a "tool to pressure the enemy." Mojtaba also said all US military bases in the region should be immediately closed or they will face further attacks.