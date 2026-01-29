Who was Pinky Mali, flight attendant who died in Pawar's plane crash India Jan 29, 2026

Pinky Mali, a 29-year-old flight attendant, lost her life along with four others in a plane crash at Baramati airport on Wednesday morning, January 28, 2026.

The aircraft, identified in some reports as a Learjet 45, carrying Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and others, went down during its second landing attempt after the pilot aborted the first attempt due to poor visibility.

Authorities are still investigating what went wrong.