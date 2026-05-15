'Who will cook at home?': Delhi gang-rape survivor refused hospital

The woman, who is reported to work at a factory in Mangolpuri and lives with her family in Pitampura, was returning home after work when the incident took place near the B-block bus stand in the Saraswati Vihar area. According to the police, she had travelled part of her commute home in an e-rickshaw before continuing on foot. She found the bus parked nearby and the bus conductor near it, and enquired about the time.

Case progress

Both accused arrested, sent to judicial custody

The woman also reportedly said that her husband suffers from tuberculosis and is confined to the home. The two accused, identified as driver Umesh Kumar and conductor Ramendra Kumar, took turns to rape her for nearly two hours before abandoning her near the Nangloi Metro station. The police have arrested both accused and sent them to judicial custody. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the bus's route and have seized the Bihar-registered sleeper bus involved in the crime.