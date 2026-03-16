Why 3 Hathras rape case accused are suing Rahul Gandhi
India
Rahul Gandhi is facing defamation suits from three men acquitted in the 2020 Hathras gang rape case.
They're seeking ₹1.5 crore over his 2024 comment that "the accused are roaming free while the victim's family is locked inside the house."
The next court hearing is set for April 13, 2026.
But 1st, know about the case
Back in September 2020, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Hathras and later died from her injuries.
The police controversially cremated her body at night without her family's consent, sparking outrage.
After spending over two years in jail, three accused, Ravi, Ram Kumar, and Luvkush, were acquitted by a CBI court; only Sandeep was convicted of culpable homicide and SC/ST Act violations.