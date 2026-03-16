Why 3 Hathras rape case accused are suing Rahul Gandhi

But 1st, know about the case

Back in September 2020, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Hathras and later died from her injuries.

The police controversially cremated her body at night without her family's consent, sparking outrage.

After spending over two years in jail, three accused, Ravi, Ram Kumar, and Luvkush, were acquitted by a CBI court; only Sandeep was convicted of culpable homicide and SC/ST Act violations.