Why 84 Indian students are stranded in Dubai
India
Eighty-four MBA students from Indira School of Business Studies, Pune, are stranded in Dubai after the UAE suddenly suspended flights.
The move came right after US-Israel strikes on Iran, leaving the students unable to return as planned from their five-day study trip.
Why is there a delay?
This isn't just about delayed travel—airspace closures across the Gulf have grounded major airlines and disrupted global routes through Dubai, one of the world's busiest airports.
With tensions running high and reports of air-defence fire over Dubai, many travelers (including these students) are left waiting for things to calm down so they can get home safely.