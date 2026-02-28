Why Andhra Pradesh is mining rare minerals along its coast
Andhra Pradesh is kicking off beach sand mining for rare earths and titanium along its coast—making the most of its huge reserves (about a quarter of India's total).
The goal? To help India rely less on China for these crucial minerals used in everything from electric vehicles to defense tech.
The state has found eight big deposits packed with 102 million tons of minerals like monazite, which is key for making magnets in EVs, wind turbines, and even defense gear.
By tapping into these resources, Andhra Pradesh hopes to boost clean energy and meet growing tech demands.
Special 'rare earth corridors' are being set up across 4 states
Special "rare earth corridors" are being set up across four states—including Andhra—to streamline mining and processing.
Andhra has already cleared 1,000 hectares for mining, with more approvals on the way.
The state mineral corporation wants to turn these raw materials into finished magnets here at home—aiming to create 40,000 jobs and attract ₹50,000 crore in investments while supporting India's push for greener tech.